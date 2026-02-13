Delegate Nadarius Clark recovering after medical emergency on Thursday

Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Suffolk, is recovering after having a medical emergency at the General Assembly on Thursday afternoon.
Clark was taken to the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center on Thursday afternoon. In a statement released by his office, he said he is "doing well" and "resting comfortably on the road to full recovery."
"Moments like these serve as a powerful reminder of the strength of our community," Clark wrote. "I am incredibly thankful for the outpouring of encouragement from family, friends, colleagues, and constituents across the 84th District and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia."
Clark represents the 84th District of Virginia, which includes Franklin, and parts of Isle of Wight County and Suffolk. He is the youngest representative ever elected in the Virginia House of Delegates, elected at just 26 years old.
Read the full statement below:
I want to sincerely thank everyone who has reached out with prayers, kind words, and messages of support following my recent emergency visit to VCU Medical Center. I am grateful to share that I am doing well and am currently resting comfortably on my road to full recovery. I deeply appreciate the care provided by the exceptional medical professionals who ensured I received the attention I needed. Moments like these serve as a powerful reminder of the strength of our community. I am incredibly thankful for the outpouring of encouragement from family, friends, colleagues and constituents across the 84th District and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. While I take this time to rest and recover, please know that I remain fully committed to the work we are doing together. I look forward to returning soon to continue serving the residents of the 84th District and advancing the priorities that matter most to communities across our great Commonwealth. Thank you again for your continued support, prayers and well wishes.