Man faces DUI charge after hitting state trooper's vehicle on Route 460: VSP

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A man was arrested and charged after hitting a Virginia State Trooper while they were at a traffic stop Sunday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

40-year-old Daniel Lee Jones was charged with driving under the influence along with refusal and failure to yield right of way to emergency vehicle, according to VSP.

Around 9:00 p.m., a Virginia State Trooper was parked on the shoulder of Route 460 westbound with emergency equipment activated. A driver in a 2005 Cadillac SUV made a left turn and side-swiped the patrol vehicle, according to VSP. The Cadillac continued moving, crossed multiple lanes, and came to rest on top of nearby train tracks.

Both the trooper and Jones suffered no injuries as a result of the incident.