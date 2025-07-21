Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Man faces DUI charge after hitting state trooper's vehicle on Route 460: VSP

Top Stories: Monday, July 21
DSC_2352.JPG
DSC_2340.JPG
Posted
and last updated

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A man was arrested and charged after hitting a Virginia State Trooper while they were at a traffic stop Sunday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

40-year-old Daniel Lee Jones was charged with driving under the influence along with refusal and failure to yield right of way to emergency vehicle, according to VSP.

Around 9:00 p.m., a Virginia State Trooper was parked on the shoulder of Route 460 westbound with emergency equipment activated. A driver in a 2005 Cadillac SUV made a left turn and side-swiped the patrol vehicle, according to VSP. The Cadillac continued moving, crossed multiple lanes, and came to rest on top of nearby train tracks.

Both the trooper and Jones suffered no injuries as a result of the incident.

More local news

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway