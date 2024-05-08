Gloucester Public Library to close for several days as renovations finish

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Gloucester Community Engagement and Public Information said the public library will close for several days as renovations are completed.

The Gloucester Main Library is expected to be fully renovated by May 31, the city said.

The building will be closed to the public for four days from May 14-15 and May 20-21 as things wrap up, the city said.

The city said curbside services will be provided during the closure dates.

A "renovation Celebration" will take place on Saturday, June 1, at 9:30 a.m., featuring remarks from local leaders and a tour of the building.