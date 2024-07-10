Gov. Youngkin wants public school classes to be 'phone-free'. What are current policies in Hampton Roads?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Tuesday geared toward banning students in K-12 public schools from using phones during class.

Youngkin’s order applies to K-12 students in Virginia public schools, according to a release from his office. The order requires the state's Department of Education to create guidance to stop students from using phones during instruction time. The department aims to finalize its guidance by September for school divisions to adopt by January 1, 2025, the release says.

News 3 asked public school divisions in the seven cities about their current cell phone policies. We also asked if they plan to adopt Gov. Youngkin's governance into their policies.

The schools' responses are as follows:

Virginia Beach City Public Schools

The following information was found in Virginia Beach City Public Schools' full cell phone policy, provided to News 3 by the school division:

Students are banned from using phones during class. Phones should be turned off and put in a personal bag, locker, teacher-designated area or car. Consequences for students who violate the policy range from warnings to out-of-school suspensions.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools told News 3 its policy aligns with Gov. Youngkin's order.

Watch: Cell phone policy, gifted education among topics at Virginia Beach schools retreat

Cell phone policy, gifted education among topics at VB Schools retreat

Norfolk Public Schools

The following information was found in Norfolk Public Schools' cell phone policy, which is on the school division's website:

Students are banned from using phones during class. Elementary school students cannot have cell phones in school. Middle and high schoolers can bring phones to school, but they cannot be used during class. Phones need to be turned off and can be stored in a personal bag, locker or on one's person. Consequences for students who violate the policy range from having their phone confiscated until the end of the say or until the remainder of the school year and picked up by a parent.

Norfolk Public Schools did not respond to News 3's inquiry about its current policy and how it plans to move forward following Gov. Youngkin's executive order.

Chesapeake Public Schools

The following information was found in Chesapeake Public Schools' full cell phone policy cell phone policy, provided to News 3 by the school division:

Students are banned from using phones during class. Phones should be turned off and put in a personal bag, locker, teacher-designated area or car.

Chesapeake Public Schools told News 3 its policy aligns with Gov. Youngkin's order.

Newport News Public Schools

The following information was found in Newport News Public Schools' full cell phone policy cell phone policy, which is posted on the school division's website:

Students are banned from using phones during class. Unless a student has prior permission, they cannot bring any object — including a cell phone — that has no educational purpose and could distract from teaching and learning. Consequences for students who violate the policy range from warnings to parent conferences for reinstatement.

When News 3 asked Newport News Public Schools how the district plans to move forward following Gov. Youngkin's executive order, we received the following response:

"The Governor’s Executive Order directs the Virginia Department of Education “to initiate a robust public engagement effort with parents, students, teachers, local school leaders and other stakeholders to develop collaboratively policies and procedures that establish the age-appropriate restriction or elimination of cell phone use during instructional time, as well as to establish protocols allowing parents to contact their children in emergency and other important situations.”



The announcement also states “the Executive Order directs VDOE to publish their draft guidance by August 15. After considering feedback from stakeholders, VDOE will issue final guidance in September for local school divisions to adopt cell phone-free education policies and procedures by January 1, 2025.”



The school division will review the draft guidance when it is released."

Watch: Youngkin seeks cell phone-free education in Virginia public school classes

Youngkin seeks cell phone-free education in Virginia public school classes

Suffolk Public Schools

We could not locate Suffolk Public Schools' current cell phone policy on the school division's website.

Suffolk Public Schools did not respond to News 3's inquiry about its current policy and how it plans to move forward following Gov. Youngkin's executive order.

Hampton City Schools

The following information was found in Hampton City Schools' students' rights and responsibilities code of conduct, which is posted on the school division's website:

Students are banned from using phones during class, with the exception of structured "Bring Your Own Device" activities supervised by a teacher or school officials.

Hampton City Schools did not respond to News 3's inquiry about its current policy and how it plans to move forward following Gov. Youngkin's executive order.

Portsmouth Public Schools

We could not locate Portsmouth Public Schools' current cell phone policy on the school division's website.

Portsmouth Public Schools did not respond to News 3's inquiry about its current policy and how it plans to move forward following Gov. Youngkin's executive order.