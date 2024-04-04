National Sheriffs’ Association’s names Chesapeake deputy who was injured in shootout 'Deputy of the Year'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake investigator Scott Chambers has been named the National Sherff's Association's "Deputy of the Year" for 2024 after he was shot in the line of duty.

During a traffic stop in Hampton on January 11, Deputy Chambers, who’s also an investigator on the U.S. Marshals Task Force, was trying to arrest Lamont Lewis for allegedly killing his wife on Christmas Day.

When Lewis got out of the car, he started firing at task force agents and they returned fire, according to Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot.

Lewis and Chambers were struck during the exchange of gunfire.

Lewis later died at the hospital.

Chambers was hit twice - underneath the collarbone and in the thigh.

Sheriff O’Sullivan said after the shooting, Chambers was in critical condition and underwent surgery.

He was released from the hospital on January 17.

“When that call came out, my heart sunk but I knew it was Scott, so I knew he’d be going home,” said O’Sullivan.

Chambers embraced family and friends once he got home. He said was thankful for all the support.

“Scott Chambers is a hero,” said Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan. “He puts on his badge every day to go out and get the worst of the worst off the streets.”