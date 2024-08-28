Truck driver's fatigue contributed to 2022 party bus crash near Williamsburg, investigators say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Federal investigators now say fatigue played a major role in a party bus crash that killed three people near Williamsburg roughly two years ago.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2022, a party bus was going around 20 miles per hour down I-64 when it was rear-ended by a semi going around 65 miles per hour.

Three people, 25-year-old Xzavier Evans, 21-year-old Jontae Russel, and 19-year-old Montia Bouie were killed in the crash. Twenty others were sent to the hospital.

A newly released report from the NTSB says the truck driver was fatigued from "excess driving time and lack of sleep opportunity."

The report says the truck’s motor carrier, Triton Logistics, fabricated driver accounts for its vehicles’ electronic logging device systems. This allowed drivers to bypass the federal driving limit and drive while fatigued, the report explained.

The report also says the bus was going significantly slower than the truck, which contributed to the severity of the crash.

The NTSB is calling on state and federal authorities to strengthen electronic logging and implement fatigue management in order to prevent crashes like this.

Initially, police said they were pursuing charges against both drivers, but now prosecutors say no charges will be filed in this case.