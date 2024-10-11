White House official to address youth gun violence at Virginia NAACP state conference in Williamsburg

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — News 3 is following through with continuing coverage of youth gun violence as the issue is being highlighted in Hampton Roads.

A representative from the White House is addressing the issue by participating in the annual Virginia NAACP state conference being held in Williamsburg.

The issue of youth gun violence is something Hampton Roads has dealt with recently.

This September in Newport News, police cars and crime scene tape filled the streets when a 15-year-old was shot and killed near a school bus stop.

A week later, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the city while hanging out with other kids before school.

The back-to-back acts of violence sparked stern reactions from the city's police chief and mayor.

“I’m telling you, these cases will be solved," Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.

“We need everyone to come together," said Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones.

Virginia NAACP State Conference President, Rev. Cozy Bailey, said addressing gun violence is part of the conference’s overall mission.

“It’s often an overlooked area or it’s one that’s not raised up to consciousness. As we examine and ensure that we advocate for the full scope of social justice, that we included that aspect as well," Bailey explained.

The deputy director of the White House's Office on Gun Violence Prevention was scheduled to attend a youth luncheon and talk with kids at the NAACP state conference.

“Right now, it’s all hands on deck," said Troy Ketchmore.

Troy Ketchmore runs an organization that works with kids in Hampton Roads to try to prevent gun violence.

He and Darrell Redmond, who runs a similar organization, said someone from the White House coming to visit with kids is a good step but more needs to be done to help organizations like theirs do more to help kids.

“Let’s sit down with people who have been invested in the work, who have been trained in the work," Redmond said. "Let’s sit down and come up with a strategic plan on how we can continue to reduce violence but also create sustainability.”

“The reality is, those of us that they see every day, it’s a high percentage that they will take instructions or be influenced by us on the ground," said Ketchmore.

Newport News Police continue to investigate the two fatal teen shootings. As of Friday, no arrests had been made.