Newport News police chief discusses fatal shooting of man by police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The fatal shooting of a man by police in Newport News remained under investigation Tuesday

Police say the man, 39-year-old Aaron Dusinberre, was suicidal.

Watch: Man shot, killed by police after pointing weapon at officers, NNPD says

Man shot, killed by police after pointing weapon at officers, NNPD says

While no officers were physically hurt, traumatic events like this can still take a toll on officers.

“Three officers did fire," Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference Tuesday.

Watch: Newport News Police Chief discusses fatal police shooting

NNPD Chief gives update after officers shoot, kill man who reportedly pointed weapon at police

Drew talked about the moments leading up to his officers shooting Dusinberre.

The chief said officers used their training to talk with the 39-year-old man for about 10 minutes, learning he was frustrated with things going on in his life and didn’t want to live.

Watch: New office aims to help Virginia first responders deal with mental health issues

New office aims to help Virginia first responders deal with mental health issues

As News 3 has reported, police say Dusinberre had a gun and pointed it at officers. It was later determined to be a BB gun.

At the news conference, Drew talked about a step that's often overlooked by the public when incidents like this happen.

“We have a department psychologist that came in and before anyone left here that witnessed the incident or took part that department psychologist met with them one on one," Drew explained.

Watch: A look at officer involved shootings in Hampton Roads in 2024

A look at the numbers: police in Hampton Roads use of force

He added that he and others within the department also met with the psychologist to make sure the officers were okay.

"We will continue to reach out to (the officers,)" Drew said.

“Getting help earlier is research-evidenced to prevent the growth of symptoms," said Genesis Counseling Clinical Director Shelby DeBause.

Watch: Mother of man shot and killed by Newport News police after reported bank robbery shocked, heartbroken

Mother of man shot and killed by Newport News police after reported bank robbery shocked, heartbroken

DeBause encourages first responders to not wait to seek help if they’re struggling to cope with a traumatic event.

“Maybe our loved ones have said ‘Something seems off with you.’ Listen to that. The good news is that while trauma changes the brain, so does healing," said DeBause.

Drew also mentioned Dusinberre’s parents were aware he was struggling and had tried to help.

Watch: Newport News police chief gives insights into deadly officer involved shooting

Newport News police chief gives insights into deadly officer involved shooting

DeBause recommends trying to help a struggling family member by expressing concern and inviting them to open up.

"A stance that kind of makes it about 'I notice things going on with you and I'm concerned but not implying the person is doing anything wrong or has anything that they need to be ashamed about," DeBause said.

Getting outside help is also an option. The suicide crisis hotline 988 is available for free 24/7.

As is standard procedure, Drew said the three officers who shot the Dusinberre were on administrative leave while the case is being investigated.