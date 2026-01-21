Pregnant dog found with wire wrapped around her neck recovering in vet ER

NEW KENT, Va. — The pregnant dog that was found in New Kent on Monday with wire wrapped around her neck is recovering in the ER vet, officials say.

The dog, called Maude, was found on Eltham Road near the intersection of New Kent Highway. She was spotted earlier this weekend and caught by officials on Monday, police say.

Wire was wrapped so tightly around the dog's neck that her head swelled, prevented her from breathing properly and did immense damage to her, according to officials.

Maude is currently recovering in the ER. Vets determined she is pregnant with one very large puppy. She has not yet given birth, as vets say they want to avoid a c-section due to her serious condition.

Maude is receiving fluids, antibiotics and pain medication, and has had x-rays, ultrasounds, blood work and more, according to the animal protection unit. She is being monitored around the clock to see how she responds to treatment.

The unit wrote that the fundraiser for Maude's medical expenses majorly exceeded the $10,000 goal. Any money that does not go towards Maude's care will be saved for future medical care of animals in New Kent.

After analyzing the wire wrapped around Maude's neck, investigators say it may have been a coyote snare. These traps are required by Virginia law to be checked every 24 hours.

"They are required to have a stopping point on them so that they only tighten but so much to prevent incidents like Maude," the New Kent Animal Protection Unit stated on Facebook. "This snare loop found around her neck didn’t have a break and continued to tighten to a life threatening strain on her throat."

Investigators say they are unsure of many details, such as who set the trap and where, and how Maude got into it.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 804-966-9500.