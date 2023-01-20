Families concerned with students' learning as Richneck Elem. remains closed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Friday marks two weeks since the devasting incident at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, where police said a 6-year-old shot 25-year-old first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner, sending her to the hospital.

The school has been closed since the shooting on Jan. 6. The school district said they do not have an official date on when students will return.

That's leaving some parents and guardians concerned about their child's education.

Vonda Pendleton is the grandmother of a kindergartner at Richneck. She told News 3's Kelsey Jones she's concerned about her grandson's potential learning loss and the effect it could have on his education.

"It's just been really stressful," she said. "My anxiety levels are beyond, I just hope that I don't have to go back to the doctor to change my prescription."

Most mornings, Pendleton has a routine to prepare her grandson for school. But that hasn't been the same since the shooting.

"I don't know learning techniques or teaching techniques, or any of that. I just learn from YouTube," said Pendleton.

While the school doors of Richneck are closed for now, learning remains a priority for Pendleton. She says the school's closure has caused many setbacks.

"My childcare provider was not prepared for all of this," she said. There have been days where we didn't have any full-time childcare, so either I or my son's fiancée would have to stay home."

It's forcing Pendleton to fork out additional money in childcare expenses for her grandson.

"It's going to be an extra $64, so we have to account for that," said Pendleton.

Michelle Price, a spokesperson for the Newport News School District said, "NNPS leaders are prioritizing student and staff social and emotional support first."

Price said starting Friday instructional packets will be available to students.

Pendleton said she's ready for her grandson to be back in a school setting.

"They need something you know, they've been out for a long time," said Pendleton.

Starting Wednesday, school leaders said they have organized time for Richneck families to begin transitioning students back into the building. Families will be invited to visit staff and participate in activities to further regain trust within the school system.