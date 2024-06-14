Several lawsuits want to pump the breaks on the use of Hampton Roads speed cameras

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — You've seen them: speed cameras in school and work zones in Chesapeake, Suffolk, Norfolk and Portsmouth. Yet as of this week, the tech's at the center of several lawsuits as some people hope to pump the brakes on this method of traffic enforcement.

"A couple times, yeah, I had to slow down – which is a good thing," explained Cliff, a Chesapeake resident.

Police say the photo enforcement is helping them patrol, cut down on speeders and keep the areas safer.

Speeding in a photo enforcement area results in a citation. Since roll out, the devices have raked in millions of dollars that the cities can then decide what to do with.

Some cities, like Chesapeake, said they're using some of the revenue for personnel costs and road safety improvements.

"I am always concerned with what they'd do with the money," added Cliff who's glad to see drivers being more cautious but also is a little wary of fines.

"I think also, you know, in some locations they're right before you'd actually get picked up so you don't have enough time. You shouldn't be driving fast anyway, but at the same time you should have a little more warning," Cliff added.

If a driver is issued a citation, that's where Virginia Beach attorney and former state delegate Tim Anderson says he, and his team, are stepping in.

He's been taking on pro bono cases where folks have been contesting tickets, regardless if they missed a sign.

"The government is just picking on people and the people don't have any way to fight back," said Anderson, attorney at Anderson Law.

He's filed state court complaints challenging the cameras in Chesapeake and Suffolk. Anderson claims the two cities aren't following the rules for traffic enforcement because third party companies are the ones sending out bills instead of the cities.

Anderson filed a federal lawsuit filed this week where he claims the cameras are unconstitutional under the Sixth Amendment because drivers aren't getting the opportunity to confront their accusers in court.

He said data from the devices have been automatically coming into court as evidence without any witnesses or cross-examination, which he argues is against the law.

"I'm not saying [cities] can't have [the cameras], they just have to do them in a constitutionally correct way and a statutorily correct way not in a profit police model," said Anderson.

In the federal case, the government has to respond within two months. The outcome of that case could impact how cities use speed cameras across Hampton Roads.

The state cases aren't expected to have movement until September. Anderson says depending on the outcomes of those cases, he'll take a look at Portsmouth and Norfolk speed cameras too.

The cities said they can't comment while litigation is ongoing.