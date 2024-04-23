Elizabeth City shooting makes 7 officer-involved shootings in our area this year

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Law enforcement officers have shot seven people in News 3's coverage area since the beginning of the year. Some of those shootings were deadly, the latest one was in Elizabeth City.

According to Elizabeth City police, early Saturday morning, 33-year-old Bryan White shot 39-year-old Cory Revelle near a parking lot on North Poindexter Sreet.

An officer on patrol came across White after hearing the shooting.

Police claim the officer asked White to stop and put down his weapon.

White allegedly did not listen, and the officer shot him.

“An officer arrived on scene to conduct a foot patrol, a homicide was committed in his presence, and the officer attempted to stop that suspect in the homicide who was armed and did not heed his commands, and subsequently he was shot and killed,” Chief Phillip Webster, with the Elizabeth City Police Department, said.

So far in our viewing area, there have been seven incidents where a person was shot by an officer.

The first was on Jan. 5 in Newport News. David Noteboom was killed after police said he was pointing a gun at officers after police entered his home due to thinking a woman was in danger.

A week later a man was injured after being shot by police in Virginia Beach. Police said that the man was allegedly holding a gun.

In January, Gary Soloman was shot and killed by police in Norfolk after they said he approached an officer with a knife.

In March, police in Norfolk killed Santonio Lee in a shootout after police said they were trying to serve a warrant.

One person was shot by Suffolk Police in April after police said the person was trying to drive away from a traffic stop.

A teenager was also shot this month in York County after the sheriff's office said the teen was flashing a gun.

Donnie Norrell, an instructor of police tactics said there are steps police are trained to do and should take before using deadly force.

He said in his experience officers never want to have to use that last resort.

"If you've exhausted all of the other attempts to deescalate the problem, and it comes down to protecting your life or protecting a citizen's life, it's a necessary thing that law enforcement officers are faced with," Norrell said.

News 3 reached out to Pasquotank NAACP about what happened over the weekend in Elizabeth City. The group was outspoken when deputies in Pasquotank County shot and killed Andrew Brown while trying to serve a warrant three years ago.

The group did not want to comment on Saturday's case just yet and said they felt the police department is being transparent so far.

Chief Webster said the officer involved in this shooting has been placed on administrative duty as the investigation continues.