Virginia election guide: Everything you need to know about voting, key races on the ballot

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, November 4). As long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. You need to vote at your precinct, not the registrar's office.

Voter checklist Before you go:

Make sure you’re registered to vote

Bring a valid ID

Look up your polling location Find your polling location Check registration status Voting ID requirements

If you forget a valid ID or you're not registered to vote, you can vote using a provisional ballot. It will be counted separately and the registrar's office will confirm you're eligible and send it to the electoral board to approve or deny your ballot.

Who's on the ballot?

Delegate races could impact redistricting

All 100 House of Delegate seats are up for election this year, as is the case every two years. There are 16 competitive races in Hampton Roads.

Right now, Democrats hold narrow majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, with 21-19 and 51-48 margins in the state senate and House of Delegates, respectively. One Delegate seat is currently vacant in the 33rd District.

Virginia Senate approves constitutional amendment to redraw congressional districts

Virginia Democrats' redistricting plans could be thwarted if Republicans clinch control of the House of Delegates on Election Day. Last week, both chambers of the General Assembly passed a constitutional amendment that would allow the redrawing of the state's 11 congressional districts ahead of next year's midterm elections.

However, under Virginia law, lawmakers must approve the change in two legislative sessions separated by an election of the House of Delegates, as reported by our sister station WTVR. The change would then go to voters in the next election.

That means the amendment also needs approval in January's regular 2026 session — which could be challenging for Democrats if they lose control of the Virginia House.

Governor's race for the books

Eighteen states have never had a female governor, including Virginia. However, that's set to change: For the first time in the state's history, both major parties' nominees — former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, and current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican — are women.

The latest polls show Spanberger with a healthy lead over Earle-Sears: A Roanoke College poll conducted from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27 has Spanberger leading by 10 percentage points, while a George Mason University poll conducted from Oct. 16-20 shows her with a 12-point among likely voters.

Contentious race for Attorney General

Two lawyers and former House of Delegates members — both from Hampton Roads — have gone head-to-head in one of the fiercest attorney general races that Virginia has seen.

For most of the campaign season, Democratic challenger Jay Jones held a consistent — sometimes narrow — polling lead over incumbent Jason Miyares, a Republican. However, the tides turned in October when reports surfaced of text messages Jones sent in 2022, in which he threatened violence against a state lawmaker and his family.

Sitting down with Virginia AG candidates Miyares, Jones days before Election Day

Tensions were further raised when a couple weeks later, a special prosecutor was appointed to review if Jones completed service hours for a reckless driving conviction. In a release, Miyares commented on the situation, stating "It is not possible for Jay Jones to fulfill the duties of that office while under an open criminal investigation." However, Jones told News 3 he's "already been held accountable by the court."

Recent polls from Roanoke College and Virginia Commonwealth University show Miyares with an 8-point lead and a 3-point lead, respectively.

Polls for Lieutenant Governor's race remain close

The race for lieutenant governor started with a crowded Democratic primary and a Republican nominee who the governor initially called on to drop out. Now, the race between Democratic State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, and Republican John Reid, a former radio host, has become one of the closest polled on the statewide ticket.

Va. Lt. Gov. candidate holds fake debate using AI after opponent refused to participate

Polls recently released by both Christopher Newport University and Virginia Commonwealth University show significantly narrow leads for Hashmi. In CNU's latest poll, Reid trailed Hashmi by two percentage points in a 47% to 45% split. In VCU’s latest poll, Hashmi led by just one percentage point, with the Democrat ahead 44% to 43%.

The race to determine who will lead the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office has been a heated one: Current Sheriff Dave Rosado lost in the Republican primary to Chesapeake police officer Wallace Chadwick III back in June. However, Rosado launched a write-in campaign in an effort to remain the city's sheriff — a move that's been heavily criticized by his opponent.

Candidates for Chesapeake Sheriff Face Off in Heated Forum

Commonwealth's Attorney's races

There are four competitive Commonwealth's Attorney's races among the seven cities:

Chesapeake



Incumbent: Matt Hamel (D)

Challenger: David Mick (R)

Portsmouth



Incumbent: Stephanie Morales (D)

Challengers: Nathan Chapman (I); Stephen Heretick (I)

Virginia Beach



Incumbent: Colin Stolle (R)

Challenger: Suzanne Seidel Richmond (D)

Suffolk

