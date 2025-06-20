Tips to keep your home cool this summer as energy bills reach record highs

Summer is here and temperatures are going up — for many, monthly energy bills are too.

Home electricity bills are expected to reach their highest average rate in over 10 years, according to a study from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA). $784 is the estimated cost for energy bills this summer period.

Many Hampton Roads residents will be cranking the AC here pretty soon too. Meteorologist Myles Henderson forecasted a significant pattern of heat and humidity for next week. Highs will linger in the mid 90s all week long — heat indices will range between 100-110.

So, what steps can be taken to ensure the heat doesn't burn too much of your savings? News 3 compiled six tips for easing the energy bill burden.

