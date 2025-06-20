Tips to keep your home cool this summer as energy bills reach record highs

Summer is here and temperatures are going up — for many, monthly energy bills are too.
Home electricity bills are expected to reach their highest average rate in over 10 years, according to a study from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA). $784 is the estimated cost for energy bills this summer period.
Many Hampton Roads residents will be cranking the AC here pretty soon too. Meteorologist Myles Henderson forecasted a significant pattern of heat and humidity for next week. Highs will linger in the mid 90s all week long — heat indices will range between 100-110.
So, what steps can be taken to ensure the heat doesn't burn too much of your savings? News 3 compiled six tips for easing the energy bill burden.
- First off, NEADA advises setting your AC temperature between 70 to 78 when you are at home, and at 78 when the house is empty.
An extra fan could be purchased to give the AC a little break. It can help split the difference on the overall energy that's consumed while keeping your home at a decent temperature.
- Of course, ceiling fans do exist. However, there is something you can do to make them work more efficiently. Its recommended to set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise during the summer. This will push the warm air downwards, creating a cooler breeze, according to HomeDepot.
Change out those dusty air filters! Depending on the brand/style, its recommended that you replace your air filters every three months. It should be noted that hotter months are rougher for those air filters. The executive director of NEADA says its ideal for them to be replaced monthly during the summer.
- Creating more shade in your home can also lessen that pesky energy bill. Indoor plants, reflective blinds, or UV-reflective film for windows can be a simple, yet efficient method of keeping your home cool.
- Larger investments could result in larger savings for many summers to come. This could mean installing a smart thermostat with remote temperature control, getting a heat pump, or upgrading your HVAC/AC system.